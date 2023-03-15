StockNews.com Lowers National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) to Hold

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

Shares of National Presto Industries stock traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $75.62. The stock had a trading volume of 58,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,935. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74. National Presto Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $533.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in National Presto Industries by 6,628.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in National Presto Industries by 2,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in National Presto Industries by 74.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in National Presto Industries by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

