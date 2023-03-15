StockNews.com Lowers National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) to Hold

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Presto Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
National Presto Industries Stock Performance
Shares of National Presto Industries stock traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, reaching $75.62. The stock had a trading volume of 58,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,935. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74. National Presto Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $533.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Presto Industries
National Presto Industries Company Profile
National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Presto Industries (NPK)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.