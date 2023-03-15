STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.01. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 20,785 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on STRATA Skin Sciences to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

STRATA Skin Sciences Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $33.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.

Institutional Trading of STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSKN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,029 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 57.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 419,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 152,845 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.