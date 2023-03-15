STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.01. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 20,785 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on STRATA Skin Sciences to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
STRATA Skin Sciences Trading Up 3.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $33.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.
Institutional Trading of STRATA Skin Sciences
STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.