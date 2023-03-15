Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVR) Shares Up 0.1%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVR – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.44. 66 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $2.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.62.

About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5HANDL Index ETF

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 5 Handl Index ETF (FIVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 5HANDL index. The fund is a fund-of-funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments. FIVR was launched on Dec 28, 2021 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

