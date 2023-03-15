Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $106.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.31. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

