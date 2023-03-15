Strike 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.72 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Strike has a market capitalization of $48.17 million and $5.72 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Strike has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Strike token can currently be purchased for $13.32 or 0.00054803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.77 or 0.00412126 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,676.96 or 0.27861410 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,615,392 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

