Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 2,097 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,981 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Power Corp of Canada grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 73,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the third quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,675,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,924,000 after acquiring an additional 277,163 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 20,835 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

