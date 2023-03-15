Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 211.8% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $108.61 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $129.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.34 and its 200 day moving average is $111.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

