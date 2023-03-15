Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $123.65 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

