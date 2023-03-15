Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $146.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.54. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

