Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $6 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July makes up approximately 1.3% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of XTJL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. 341 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68.
