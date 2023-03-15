Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $6 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July makes up approximately 1.3% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of XTJL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. 341 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July alerts:

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.