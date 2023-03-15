Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $196.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile



Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

