Sunbelt Securities Inc. Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,890 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,086,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $275,925,000 after buying an additional 65,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,500,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 196,916 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $27,263,020.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,084,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,147,128,119.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 196,916 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $27,263,020.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,084,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,147,128,119.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,834,275 shares of company stock worth $964,883,925. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

NYSE WMT opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.60 and its 200 day moving average is $141.02. The stock has a market cap of $372.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

