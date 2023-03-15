Susquehanna Reaffirms “Positive” Rating for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by research analysts at Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.1 %

HAL stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,947. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,424 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $30,316,000 after buying an additional 301,719 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Halliburton by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,958 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 83,770 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Recommended Stories

