SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S

(Get Rating)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.