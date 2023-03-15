SwissBorg (CHSB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $53,098.84

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $194.65 million and approximately $53,098.84 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000799 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.66 or 0.00408893 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,736.08 or 0.27638473 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SwissBorg Token Profile

SwissBorg was first traded on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is a company that aims to decentralize wealth management by creating a community-centric platform called the Wealth App. The app allows users to buy, sell, and exchange digital assets securely, and invest with 18 fiat currencies using their cutting-edge MPC keyless technology. The CHSB token is the core of their ecosystem and offers benefits such as staking, protect and burn program, voting rights, and rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. SwissBorg believes in blockchain technology and wants to empower people to control their wealth, leading to a world of decentralized nations where everyone is rewarded fairly for their contributions. The company is based in Switzerland, has an international team of over 75 people, and holds two Estonian licenses for providing Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets.”

