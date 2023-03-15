Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s previous close.

SNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV stock opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,536,000 after acquiring an additional 170,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,347,000 after buying an additional 92,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,058,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,247,000 after buying an additional 218,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,638,000 after buying an additional 541,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,717,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,588,000 after acquiring an additional 39,915 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

