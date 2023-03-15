Takkt (ETR:TTK) Shares Down 2.3%

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €13.76 ($14.80) and last traded at €13.86 ($14.90). 23,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.18 ($15.25).

Takkt Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.16.

About Takkt

(Get Rating)

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, and swivel chairs, as well as special-purpose products, such as environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials under the KAISER+KRAFT brand; and office and business equipment to smaller corporate customers under the Certeo and Büromöbelonline brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.