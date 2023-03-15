Tangible (TNGBL) Trading Up 138.9% Over Last 7 Days

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 15th. Tangible has a market cap of $74.59 million and $2,332.03 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can now be purchased for $2.29 or 0.00009377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded up 138.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tangible

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.3770338 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,075.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

