Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Shares Down 21.1%

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating) dropped 21.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 281,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 456,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12.

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

