TD Securities Trims Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Target Price to C$10.00

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Dorel Industries Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of DIIBF traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. 10,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,772. The company has a market capitalization of $104.45 million, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.58. Dorel Industries has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00.
Dorel Industries Company Profile
