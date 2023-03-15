TD Securities Trims Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Target Price to C$10.00

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Dorel Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of DIIBF traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. 10,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,772. The company has a market capitalization of $104.45 million, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.58. Dorel Industries has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home products. It operates through the Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, and sale of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

