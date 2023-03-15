Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 415,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $110,106,000. Tesla comprises about 1.3% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 247.8% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 125.2% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 109.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 240.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

Insider Activity

Tesla Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $179.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.59. The stock has a market cap of $569.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

