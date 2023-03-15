Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 250,104 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,857,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,882,000 after buying an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.14. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

