Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $37.04 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 274,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,035,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 4.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in American Express by 9.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in American Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 165.3% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.04. 446,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.21. The company has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

