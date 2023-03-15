Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $63.86 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 623,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,859,000. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 0.7% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,641,000 after acquiring an additional 375,900 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research cut ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

