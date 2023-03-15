Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $43.21 Million Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 149,248 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,214,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 405,860 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,785 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares in the company, valued at $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total transaction of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,916 shares of company stock worth $12,466,970 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $295.25 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $325.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

