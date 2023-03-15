Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 453,722 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.21% of Best Buy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $73.92. 122,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $103.23.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 58.51%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

