Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases New Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 286,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,873,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Moderna by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in Moderna by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,645,000 after acquiring an additional 459,992 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $5,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $753,342,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $5,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,342,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $79,387.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,588.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 506,337 shares of company stock worth $88,716,632. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 0.4 %

MRNA stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.75. 230,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.41.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

