Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases New Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 383,390 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,713,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NetApp by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.11. 103,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,521. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on NetApp from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $145,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,827. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $870,120. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

