Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases Shares of 127,785 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 127,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.10% of Parker-Hannifin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock traded down $12.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.89. 58,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,404. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $364.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.46 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total value of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total value of $537,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

