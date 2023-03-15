Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 664,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after buying an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,172,000 after buying an additional 416,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,495,000 after buying an additional 153,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 4.1 %
WFC traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $38.51. 4,946,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,710,732. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.34.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
- Lennar Raises The Roof With Q1 Results: Don’t Chase It Higher
- Universal Insurance: Navigating Florida’s Insurance Crisis
- Meme-Stock AMC’s Plan To Convert More Shares Headed For Court
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.