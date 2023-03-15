Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 664,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,626,000 after buying an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,172,000 after buying an additional 416,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,495,000 after buying an additional 153,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 4.1 %

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WFC traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $38.51. 4,946,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,710,732. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $146.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

