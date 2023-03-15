TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.01

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 21390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on TechTarget to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

TechTarget Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $973.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $36,847.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $36,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $113,957 in the last ninety days. 8.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,107 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 239,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in TechTarget by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

