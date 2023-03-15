TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.01

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGTGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 21390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on TechTarget to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

TechTarget Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $973.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71.

Insider Activity

In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $36,847.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $36,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $51,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $113,957 in the last ninety days. 8.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,107 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 239,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in TechTarget by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.