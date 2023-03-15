Terra (LUNA) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Terra has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00005999 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $348.28 million and approximately $94.45 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00010905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003742 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 233,729,691 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

