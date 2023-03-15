TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $217.08 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $217.08 million and $18.06 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00064195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00050927 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000838 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001702 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,673,063 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,533,161 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.