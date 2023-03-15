Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Continental Investors Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11,500.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 568,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 563,155 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 9.7% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $262,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $181.30. 36,554,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,907,031. The stock has a market cap of $573.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.23 and a 200-day moving average of $198.59. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. KGI Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

