TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Short Interest Up 15.5% in February

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matthew Sanderson purchased 7,500 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 484,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,648,167. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 454,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,553,569.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 59,750 shares of company stock worth $204,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 578.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TTI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,757. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $353.82 million, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

