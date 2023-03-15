Tezos (XTZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $80.40 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00004939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $80.40 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00010905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005999 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003742 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 951,884,516 coins and its circulating supply is 930,604,314 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

