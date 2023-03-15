The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $1,109,194,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,355,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,159 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,413,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.04.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.96 per share, with a total value of $289,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,261. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.96 per share, for a total transaction of $289,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,261. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,823,200 and have sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,617,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,857,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.16. The stock has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.