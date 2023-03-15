The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GDV stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

