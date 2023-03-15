The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GGT opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

