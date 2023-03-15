The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

The GDL Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

The GDL Fund Stock Performance

GDL opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. The GDL Fund has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $8.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The GDL Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDL. UBS Group AG grew its position in The GDL Fund by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The GDL Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in The GDL Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The GDL Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 37,717 shares during the last quarter.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

