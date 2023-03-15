The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.
The GDL Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
The GDL Fund Stock Performance
GDL opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.96. The GDL Fund has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $8.92.
The GDL Fund Company Profile
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
