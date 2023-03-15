The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.
Kansai Electric Power Price Performance
Shares of Kansai Electric Power stock remained flat at $4.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. Kansai Electric Power has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $5.20.
About Kansai Electric Power
