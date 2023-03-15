The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in February

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Kansai Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of Kansai Electric Power stock remained flat at $4.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. Kansai Electric Power has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

About Kansai Electric Power

The Kansai Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of electric power, heat supply, telecommunications and gas supply services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Transmission and Distribution, Information and Telecommunications (IT), and Life and Business Solution. The Electric Power Transmission and Distribution segment covers electricity and gas supply, through fuel procurement, power generation, transmission and distribution and sales.

