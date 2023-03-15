The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Short Interest Update

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,660,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the February 13th total of 14,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,414 shares of company stock worth $4,941,689 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Kroger Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,574,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,208. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. Kroger has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

