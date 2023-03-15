The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Trading Down 0.5 %

LGL stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $22.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52.

About The LGL Group



LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

