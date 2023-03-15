The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Up 11.9% in February

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the February 13th total of 3,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 930,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.2 %

LSXMK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,505. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,700 shares of company stock worth $283,360 and sold 406,897 shares worth $30,376,669. 12.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

