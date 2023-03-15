The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Short Interest Update

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 955,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Manitowoc Stock Performance
NYSE:MTW traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,226. The stock has a market cap of $591.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
