The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Short Interest Update

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the February 13th total of 955,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

NYSE:MTW traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,226. The stock has a market cap of $591.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towle & Co grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 902,423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth about $3,907,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Manitowoc by 2,304.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 404,951 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth about $2,674,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Manitowoc by 14.6% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,890,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Articles

