The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Necessity Retail REIT were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Necessity Retail REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $557,000. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Necessity Retail REIT alerts:

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ RTL traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 345,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $842.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

Necessity Retail REIT Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is an increase from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -106.25%.

(Get Rating)

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.