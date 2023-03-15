The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Announces Dividend of $0.04

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYB. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 122,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 82,190 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

