The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $130.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.59. The company has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.21 and a 1 year high of $199.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.