The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 3.9 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $5.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.50. 3,993,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,891. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.72 and a fifty-two week high of $199.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.