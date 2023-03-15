The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Invst LLC

Invst LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $782,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 47.6% during the third quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 245,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.57. 1,950,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,712,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

